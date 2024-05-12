BlakeIANA Is Letting Men Know She's "Pricey" On Moneybagg Yo-Assisted Single

Moneybagg Yo has been a busy man over the last month or so. The Memphis, Tennessee rapper recently announced that he was going to be coming through with a new album. SPEAK NOW, which will be released through CMG, drops on May 24. At this current moment, he has put out two promotional singles. Those include "Bussin" with Rob49 and "TRYNA MAKE SURE," which dropped last Friday, May 3. Now, Moneybagg Yo is teaming up with a St. Louis up-and-comer BlakeIANA for the first time on "Pricey."

Blake is being covered for the first time here at HNHH, so here is a little background information on her. As we mentioned, she hails from St. Louis, Missouri, the same city as her contemporary, Sexyy Red. According to the internet, she is 24 years old and has been dropping tracks since June of last year. In fact, her first-ever release, "BING BONG," was the song that blew away 300 Entertainment, which is the label she is signed to.

Listen To "Pricey" By BlakeIANA & Moneybagg Yo

There is a chance that a debut project could be in the works based on all of her releases this year. "Pricey" with Moneybagg Yo is one of her major team-ups, as she also had the opportunity to be alongside Jeremih on "Act Different." On this cut, BlakeIANA is making sure that she establishes her wants and needs in a man and one of those qualifications is money. If you do not have the sufficient funds, she is not messing with you, period.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Pricey" by BlakeIANA and Moneybagg Yo? Is this one of her stronger releases as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for what is to come from her, why or why not?

