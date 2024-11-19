J Cole Shows That He's Been Ready To Take Over The Rap Throne On "Simba"

Hungry J Cole is a wildly entertaining J Cole.

As it stands, fans are speculating that we could be getting all three of these foundational mixtapes. That's especially because The Come Up was dropped in tandem with the first episode which was also titled after the project. If that's true, then we will also have The Warm Up on November 22 and Friday Night Lights on November 27. It's an exciting thought, but for now, we are revisiting one of J Cole's earliest hits, "Simba." Here, you are getting him at his hungriest as he likens himself to Simba from The Lion King, as the heir to rap throne, which he believes belonged to his soon-to-be mentor, JAY-Z. Overall, it's a motivational anthem. Additionally, it's an early look into how his writing and flows would evolve.

While we are all still waiting on The Fall Off to arrive, J Cole still did a pretty cool thing last night. The legendary North Carolina rapper and producer brought his debut mixtape, The Come Up Mixtape Vol. 1 to streaming. The May 2007 release is one of three coveted projects prior to his debut studio album, Cole World: The Sideline Story. This tape was brought out thanks to MC delivering his new audio series Inevitable . He announced that over the weekend, it's going to be 10 episodes, and will reveal some cool BTS of Cole's career leading up to 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.