Ian Looks To Quiet The Critics With "Shut It Down"

Ian released the track via his Instagram.

The hip-hop community is mostly in an uproar over the newcomer, ian. The Dallas, Texas based rapper has been going viral online thanks to his average suburban white kid aesthetic and his way of interpolating rappers such as Yeat. Or if you ask Tyler, The Creator, he's "mocking" Future and Gucci Mane "rap music". Outside of the rageful mob of listeners, the California multi-hyphenate now seems to be one leading the charge. In a recent interview with Maverick Carter, he ripped into ian without necessarily saying his name directly. However, it was pretty clear once he said, "This white kid, regular Caucasian man".

It seems like no matter what ian does, he's going to have haters but he's doing what he can to silence them with "Shut It Down". This is a new "single" or "snippet" that was released onto his Instagram page according to Our Generation Music. Of course, this comes after his debut mixtape Valedictorian and its subsequent deluxe. The youngster is riding with underground rising star producer 2hollis for this track and this beat slaps pretty hard. As usual, there are some clever and hilarious lines from ian. No matter what camp your in right now, you have to admit that ian is here to stay.

"Shut It Down" - Ian

Quotable Lyrics:

Huh, wrist water, I can't see the time, but I'm havin' the time of my life, huh

Huh, Chris Paul with the game on the line, I'm droppin' a dime on him, huh

I'm fried but I'm takin' another, I'm 'bout to be out of my mind, huh

I'm trying to change for the better, it's drivin' me f***in' insane, hey

He on the back, I'm on the cover, we not on the same page, huh

I beat from the back, she grippin' them covers like she on her last leg, huh