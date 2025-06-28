ian Shares Full Version Of "Shut It Down" Produced By 2hollis

ian, fresh off of his "XXL" Freshman Class induction, is treating fans to a snippet that they have been dying to get their hands on in full.

She look like she belong on the cover, this ho gettin' covered in everything Might buy her Bottega Veneta, but she is not gettin' a wedding ring Huh, huh, huh, I just fit ten whole vibes in a Sprinter We just ate ten whole thousand for dinner I got a pent-up type of aggression, I'm 'bout to go mental, tryna suppress it They don't make no noise, he suppressin'

"Dear mom, Freshman year has been amazing. I’ve made so many new friends and learned so many new things. Campus is great, and my teachers are pretty cool too. Here’s some pictures of me and my classmates, pretty funky bunch! I should probably lay off the metro bloomin, freshman 15 is coming in a lil faster than expected. Can’t wait to see you soon, love you."

ian, whether you love him or hate him, is here to stay. XXL sees the vision with him, and they decided to name him to this year's Freshman Class. That announcement was made earlier this week, June 24, and the rapper and producer took time to recognize his achievement. He did so via an Instagram post with some his tongue in cheek humor.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.