ian Shares Full Version Of "Shut It Down" Produced By 2hollis

ian, whether you love him or hate him, is here to stay. XXL sees the vision with him, and they decided to name him to this year's Freshman Class. That announcement was made earlier this week, June 24, and the rapper and producer took time to recognize his achievement. He did so via an Instagram post with some his tongue in cheek humor.
"Dear mom, Freshman year has been amazing. I’ve made so many new friends and learned so many new things. Campus is great, and my teachers are pretty cool too. Here’s some pictures of me and my classmates, pretty funky bunch! I should probably lay off the metro bloomin, freshman 15 is coming in a lil faster than expected. Can’t wait to see you soon, love you."
But jokes aside, this a big accomplishment for someone who isn't held in high regard by the critics. To stunt on all of the doubters, ian is taking a victory lap with "Shut It Down." This a title that may sound familiar to some as the Missouri born act shared a 1:40 snippet last August.
The song remains pretty unchanged outside of us finally hearing the entire track. The 2hollis beat is absolutely nasty and otherworldly and is probably our favorite aspect of it. Check it out now in all its glory below.
ian "Shut It Down"
Quotable Lyrics:
She look like she belong on the cover, this ho gettin' covered in everything
Might buy her Bottega Veneta, but she is not gettin' a wedding ring
Huh, huh, huh, I just fit ten whole vibes in a Sprinter
We just ate ten whole thousand for dinner
I got a pent-up type of aggression, I'm 'bout to go mental, tryna suppress it
They don't make no noise, he suppressin'