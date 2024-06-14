Desi Banks Walks Back Initial Frustration With Complex's "Funniest Person On The Internet" Rankings

Desi Banks was mad at first, but he didn't stay upset for long.

Desi Banks is a comedian who has been able to craft out a sizable fanbase for himself. Moreover, he is someone who is known for internet skits, and being particularly famous online. This subsequently led to his inclusion on Complex's latest "Funniest Person Online" list. However, Banks found himself just inside the Top 10, at number 8. The list included Druski, who was ranked number one. Kai Cenat, Lou Ratchet, and Trarags were other creators who ended up getting the nod.

Following his inclusion on the list, Banks took to social media where he seemed a bit upset by his ranking. "Guess my black ass ain't shit," he wrote. "Dizamn thanks for the fuel stuff like this motivate my black ass." With his reaction going viral online, Banks ultimately clarified himself to The Shade Room. “I’m playing but I’m not because I care that much about comedy, but it’s all good. I’ll keep doing my thing and elevating in the real world doing real sh*t, also doing the social media. But it’s my motivation," he said.

Desi Banks Clarifies Things

He also spoke about the list and how there was a lack of women on there. "It could have most definitely been more, I know a few women," he noted. "The women that’s on there, I can’t speak on people I don’t know. If we talking about social media, I’m talking consistency of comedy for years, folks they had on that list have’t even been around like that.” Needless to say, these lists hold a lot of weight, even if some people try to argue that they don't.

Let us know what you think about Desi Banks' reaction to the Complex list, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he should have been ranked higher on the list? Or do you believe that he actually could have been lower?