Desi Banks Called Out For Parody Video Mocking Diddy's Apology Video

Following the online release of a video showing the founder of Bad Boy Records abusing his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Sean "Diddy" Combs finds himself back at the center of the discourse. Diddy has apologized after the violent video caused an enormous amount of backlash. The apology video for the music mogul was then parodied by comedian Desi Banks. Still, there were differing opinions on Desi Banks. A few people on social media thought the spoof was humorous. Banks has come under fire from detractors for allegedly trivializing a serious problem so quickly after the news emerged.

Some explicit video of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel in 2016 surfaced online on Friday. The singer is seen being chased by the CEO of Bad Boy Records along a corridor in the unsettling video. He kicks and pulls her to the ground before trying to take her back to his room. Since then, the video has gone viral, inspiring indignation among several peers and users of social media on the purported attack. Desi Banks took the apology from Diddy as an opportunity to make a parody video. Many fans have called out the comedian's choice to do so.

Desi Banks Under Fire For Diddy Parody

Social Media was split on Desi Banks Diddy's apology video parody. A few individuals who are presumably fans of the comedian were adamant that they people are just upset for no reason. They imply that if anyone else made the parody, they would think it is funny. Others just thought the skit was inappropriate. Many argued that the subject matter and seriousness of what's going on means it's kind of insensitive to try and make comedic content out of it. All in all, people are talking about Desi Banks and his decision to make a Diddy Parody.

Desi Banks became well-known online thanks to his humorous Vine skits, which he then took to YouTube and X. Additionally, he had appearances in movies including Little (2019), which starred Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin. Overall, the skit probably worked as intended as Desi Banks has had his name floating around social media for a couple of days now.

