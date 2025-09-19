Joell Ortiz has returned with his latest album, Love, Peace & Trauma, marking the first release from the storied Brooklyn rapper since sharing W.A.R. (With All Respect) as a collaborative album with The Heatmakerz in 2024. The new effort features appearances from Blakk Soul, KXNG Crooked, Nucci Reyo, DYLVN, and more across its 13 tracks. Along with the album's release, Ortiz also shared a black-and-white music video for the 10th song on the project, "The Yaowa," on YouTube.

Fans on Reddit appear to already be loving the new album. "Another really solid release from Joell. Listened twice through already, I love that his albums now are basically entirely Heatmakerz production, one of the best sample based producers there is," one user wrote. Another added: "Joell one of my favourite ‘rapper rappers’… his tape ‘Human’ is one of my favourite rap projects…"

Joell Ortiz's Love, Peace & Trauma arrived alongside a number of high-profile releases on Friday. The most noteworthy among them was Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? She finally dropped the project over seven years after her iconic debut, Invasion of Privacy. In addition to that project, Destory Lonely dropped Broken Hearted 3, and Jay Electronica surprised fans with A Written Testimony: Leaflets.

Joell Ortiz - "Love, Peace & Trauma"

Tracklist: