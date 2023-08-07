Joell Ortiz Announces Release Date For New Album “Signature”

Joell Ortiz of Slaughterhouse fame has spent a lot of time working on his next album- and it’s coming out very soon. Moreover, the lyrical master recently announced that his new project Signature will be releasing this Friday, August 11. Of course, given previous singles like “Holy Ghost” with CyHi, “Doors Up,” and “OG,” this should come as little surprise to die-hard fans or casuals alike. What’s more is that this upcoming LP is a full-on collaboration, with the Brooklyn MC enlisting a sole producer behind the boards. L’Orange has lent his adept and vintage sound to each single so far, and will likely give us much more sonic bliss to delve into.

Furthermore, fans expect to be once again blown away by the 43-year-old’s entrancing flows and authoritative demeanor. His sound is one plucked straight out of the hardcore East Coast brand of potent bars and grippingly grimy narratives. Given all that Joell Ortiz has been through and learned throughout his life, his perspective is always a vivid and self-aware one. For example, many of his songs reflect on his unwavering hunger as a rapper and his developing age and outlook.

Joell Ortiz Announces Signature Release Date

However, some fans who heard these singles might find that there’s something familiar about them. That’s because Signature seems to be a revamped take on his 2021 album, Autograph. In fact, all the previous singles have two-year-old equivalents on that tape. Still, don’t let that fool you into thinking that there’s nothing to explore or be excited about here. Even the most hardcore Joell Ortiz supporter will find new life in his verses thanks to the darker, more unique production from what singles indicate.

As such, make sure to give Signature a listen when it lands on your preferred music consumption portal on August 11. If you’re a longtime listener, you’ll enjoy listening to these songs with a fresher context and implication given the differing beats. If you’re new to his artistry, then get excited: there’s so much more to digest, unpack, and enjoy. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Joell Ortiz.

