For those unfamiliar, Locksmith is an accomplished emcee and retired battle rapper from Richmond, California, also one half of rap duo The Frontline alongside Left. Other than his battle rapping history, he's perhaps best known for his debut solo single, 2009's "Rare Form", on which he fired shots at Kanye West and Lil Wayne.

Throughout his career, he's released multiple projects, both solo and collaborative, having worked with Ski Beatz, Khrysis, BrandUn DeShay, Ka$h, Jarell Perry, Matt Cody, Drew Byrd, Mike TopNoch, Eric G, 9th Wonder, Big Remo, Olamide Faison, Anesha, R.A. The Rugged Man and more.

Most recently, he released a new project titled THE GREEN BOX in May 2013, which was a direct reflection of the toxic environment he grew up in. He's currently working on a new album titled A THOUSAND CUTS, which is slated to drop in 2014. Stay tuned for updates, folks.

(For more information, hit up iamlock.com.)