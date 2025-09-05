Black Eyed Peas members Will.i.am and Taboo recently reunited for the new single, "East LA," which pays homage to to their hometown. On the song, they paint vivid pictures of the neighborhood with quick references throughout, "5 freeway is East LA / 6-0-5, it's East LA / On the 7-10, it's East LA," Will.i.am sings at one point. It mark's Will.i.am's first single as a lead artist since teaming up with Britney Spears for "Mind Your Business" in 2023.

In response to the music video on YouTube, fans showed plenty of love to both Will.i.am and Taboo in the comments section. "William has always been representing and showing love to the community that raised him. East Los Angeles. That is our brother with unconditional love. We love you as well William. Thank you for your love," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Thank you Will. I hope this message gets to the right people."

Along with the release, Will.i.am and Taboo penned a statement expressing their support for the city's immigrant communities. “We are Los Angeles, we are Angelenos, we are Americans," they began.

They further wrote: "Some of us born here, some of us migrated here. We are a great country and our borders should be protected. You would think that the idea of border control would make residents feel safe – but it’s pumped fear into our communities," they wrote. “They’re going after people that make our city beautiful. People who put food in our supermarkets, take care of other people’s kids, work two to three jobs so they can take care of their families. It breaks my heart. I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great. The very same people who are being disregarded, dehumanized, and demoralized. Thank you for your contributions. Thank you for your work. We will get through this.”

Will.i.am & Taboo "East LA"

