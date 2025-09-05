Will.i.am & Taboo Reunite To Show Love To Their Hometown On New Single "East LA"

BY Cole Blake 42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Will.i.am Taboo east la Will.i.am Taboo east la
"East LA" marks Will.i.am's first single as a lead artist since he collaborated with Britney Spears on "Mind Your Business" in 2023.

Black Eyed Peas members Will.i.am and Taboo recently reunited for the new single, "East LA," which pays homage to to their hometown. On the song, they paint vivid pictures of the neighborhood with quick references throughout, "5 freeway is East LA / 6-0-5, it's East LA / On the 7-10, it's East LA," Will.i.am sings at one point. It mark's Will.i.am's first single as a lead artist since teaming up with Britney Spears for "Mind Your Business" in 2023.

In response to the music video on YouTube, fans showed plenty of love to both Will.i.am and Taboo in the comments section. "William has always been representing and showing love to the community that raised him. East Los Angeles. That is our brother with unconditional love. We love you as well William. Thank you for your love," one user wrote. Another fan added: "Thank you Will. I hope this message gets to the right people."

Along with the release, Will.i.am and Taboo penned a statement expressing their support for the city's immigrant communities. “We are Los Angeles, we are Angelenos, we are Americans," they began.

They further wrote: "Some of us born here, some of us migrated here. We are a great country and our borders should be protected. You would think that the idea of border control would make residents feel safe – but it’s pumped fear into our communities," they wrote. “They’re going after people that make our city beautiful. People who put food in our supermarkets, take care of other people’s kids, work two to three jobs so they can take care of their families. It breaks my heart. I wanted to make this video to change the vibe and celebrate the folks that make our cities great. The very same people who are being disregarded, dehumanized, and demoralized. Thank you for your contributions. Thank you for your work. We will get through this.”

Read More: Lyrics Of Liberation: The Power Of Hip Hop To Uplift, Educate, & Empower

Will.i.am & Taboo "East LA"

Quotable Lyrics:

OG veteranos, say "ora"
You can see me with the homies on the corner
Cholos on the GT performer
Rest in peace for the homie at the corner

Read More: Gunna Tells Will-I-Am Why He Wants To Sign An AI Artist

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers Music Will.i.am Argues Black Thought Is Better Than Jay-Z But Wants To See Them Battle 1320
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.9K
News Authentic 563
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Music Will.i.am Responds To Backlash For Using Phone During Australia Show 1.8K
Comments 0