Adin Ross Pranks NPC TikToker PinkyDoll With Fake Testicles

Adin Ross continues to be one of the most controversial entertainers in the streaming world. Overall, it has been very difficult for Ross to escape his reputation. However, it really doesn’t feel like he has been trying. Whenever he goes live, you know something wild is going to happen. Whether it be his streams with the likes of the Island Boys or Charleston White, you know something wild is likely going to happen.

Unfortunately for Ross, he hasn’t been able to have rappers on his stream in a very long time. A lot of artists used to go on his broadcast to drop a freestyle. This subsequently led to some iconic moments. However, he is now resorting to streams with TikTok NPC streamers. For instance, last night, he was on with the Montreal-based creator PinkyDoll. She gained prominence for her streams in which she simply repeats phrases based on the kinds of gifts that her viewers bestow upon her.

Read More: Island Boys Member Flashes His Private Parts During Adin Ross Stream

Adin Ross x PinkyDoll

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: Adin Ross (C) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on November 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

During their stream last night, Adin Ross had a bit of cruel prank for the unsuspecting PinkyDoll. While getting up from his chair, it appears as though his testicles were protruding from his boxer shorts. This led to a shocked look on the face of PinkyDoll who immediately pointed it out. Adin pretended to be shocked before revealing that it was just a prosthetic. Although PinkyDoll laughed it off, Ross is lucky his prankee didn’t get more upset.

That folks, is the kind of entertainment you can continue to expect from the Adin Ross broadcast. Whether or not you find that amusing, is for you to decide. Let us know what you think of the controversial streamer, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Adin Ross Checks Charleston White Over King Von Criticism: “Von Was A Great Rapper”

[Via]