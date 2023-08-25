Nicki Minaj Previews New Track “Last Time I Saw You”

Recently, Nicki Minaj took to social media to reveal a new single she has on the way. She unveiled the track’s cover art today, which features the performer posing in a sheer two-piece set. Nicki is seen surrounded by a simple pink backdrop, and standing in some shallow water. The image managed to get fans’ attention, sparking their interest in the release of “Last Time I Saw You.”

She also hopped on Instagram again recently, dropping off some behind the scenes footage from the photoshoot. In the clip, Nicki is seen posing for photos while the unreleased track plays in the background. “Pre-Save #LastTimeISawYou now,” she captioned the post alongside a pink bow emoji. “Can’t wait to share this song with you guys.” The rap diva also included a screenshot of some messages between her and an unknown person. They ask Nicki whether or not she wrote the song, to which she replies, “The. Entire. Fking. Thing. Sir.“

Nicki Minaj Teases “Last Time I Saw You”

It’s clear that Nicki takes pride in her lyrical prowess, and fans were delighted to get a taste of what’s to come. From what can be heard in the snippet, the track seems to be about a painful breakup. Nicki spits about a heartbreak that was “never mended,” though who exactly the song is about remains unclear. Nicki’s bars are also accompanied by some bittersweet production, serving as a departure from her other recent offerings.

Supporters are gearing up for the highly-anticipated release of Pink Friday 2, which is expected to drop on November 17 of this year. It acts as a follow-up to her acclaimed 2010 debut album Pink Friday, which is known to have cemented Nicki’s place as a rap staple. It features hits like “Moment 4 Life,” “Fly,” “Roman’s Revenge,” and more. With that being said, listeners look forward to another iconic LP with Pink Friday 2. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

