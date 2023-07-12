Boosie Badazz took his kids to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the movies, earlier this week. He showed on Instagram that he still had to wear his ankle monitor.

“I’m n the movie n this ankle monitor shining n shit smh people cutting they eye at me like I’m Menace 2 society,” he wrote. “Before this happen I was legalized Voter .tax payer ,wasn’t n no trouble .THIS SHIT SUCKS . I don’t like how people look at me with this on my leg smh people looking like I’m go steal something smh.” In another post, he shared a video of himself with his kids in the seats. He captioned the post: “DADDY TIME!! INDIANA JONES WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITES AS A KID.”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Wants To Attend Michael Rubin’s White Party Next Year

Boosie Badazz At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Boosie was hit with federal gun charges, earlier this year, immediately after his state-level case was dismissed. His attorney, Meghan A. Blanco, called out prosecutors for their handling of the situation afterward. “The circumstances of Mr. Hatch’s arrest have been widely known since early May. Nevertheless, the federal government waited until Mr. Hatch was set to resolve his state case before filing identical federal charges,” Blanco said in a statement to Billboard. “And then, after they took him into custody, they announced that they were unprepared to proceed with his detention hearing. Because the government was ill-prepared, Mr. Hatch was forced to cancel a number of shows over this historic Juneteenth weekend.”

Boosie Badazz Discusses His Ankle Monitor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boozilla (@mamaheliveagain2.0)

Boosie was eventually released on bond. He announced his freedom on Instagram afterward. “He’s Baaaaaack!,” Boosie yelled during a video at the time. “I want to thank God, I got cherries on my knees I prayed so much. My family, all the prayer warriors, everybody who came to San Diego to support me. Yeaaaah! Boosie Boo! Yeaaaah!”

Read More: Boosie Badazz Was Reportedly Granted Bond

[Via]