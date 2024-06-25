Boosie Badazz Gleefully Chops Off Ankle Monitor After His Charges Get Dropped

Boosie is no longer on house arrest.

Back in May of last year, Boosie Badazz was arrested in San Diego on gun charges. He was subsequently hit with a Federal gun case that could have come with significant jail time. In the interim, Boosie was being held on house arrest. Overall, he was clearly not happy about his predicament, although he was looking to create his own little town on his property. However, it seems like this endeavor won't be so necessary anymore.

According to DJ Akademiks, Boosie had the charges against him fully dropped. Consequently, he is officially off house arrest, and a free man. To celebrate, Boosie Badazz held a pool party of sorts. In the video down below, you can see that Boosie decided to have his family around as he cut his ankle monitor off. He seemed to be in great spirits, which makes sense given the occasion. After cutting off the monitor, he jumped into the pool, albeit with some socks on.

Boosie Badazz Has A Party

Fans were happy for Boosie as they offered up some commentary on his big win. "Wonderful news to start off my day," one person wrote. "I love this for bro," said another. Others simply looked to make fun of Boosie, although those people are just hating for the sake of it. This was a big moment for Boosie, and no one can take that away from him. Hopefully, he enjoys his newfound freedom as the summer is upon us.