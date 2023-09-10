Diddy Scores Legal Win In Diageo & DeLeon Tequila Case, Will Move Forward

While the liquor conglomerate wanted to dismiss this case or settle it privately, the Bad Boy mogul will have his day in state court.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Diddy Scores Legal Win In Diageo & DeLeon Tequila Case, Will Move Forward

In the ongoing case of Diddy versus Diageo, the company that allegedly mismanaged his DeLeon tequila brand and was discriminatory, he just scored a significant victory. Moreover, the liquor conglomerate motioned to dismiss the case altogether or reach private settlement, according to court documents from Thursday in New York state court. The Bad Boy mogul watched as Judge Joel M. Cohen rejected these proposals, thus moving the case forward into state jurisdiction and opening the trial to the public. Sean Combs initially filed this lawsuit in May. It claimed that the company breached its partnership deal by failing to support profits and promotion,

Furthermore, this also prompted accusations of racism from Diddy, as he claimed Diageo mistreated their agreement due to his race in comparison to their other lucrative deals. In June, the company denied any and all claims, accusing the musician, executive, and businessman of trying to squeeze even more money out of them. They severed ties with him, alleging that he "repeatedly undermined [their] partnerships. [He] threatened to publicly defame Diageo if [they] did not meet his unreasonable financial demands," according to a spokeswoman.

Read More: Diddy Says He Was “Always Fighting For Ciroc Not To Be Pigeonholed”

Diddy At Invest Fest 2023

Diddy Diageo DeLeon Lawsuit Victory Motions Hip Hop News

In addition, Diageo labeled Diddy as "an unreliable and untrustworthy business partner" who did not fulfill his responsibilities in the deal. Simultaneously with these claims, they motioned for dismissal or closed-doors settlements, given that the parties signed a binding arbitration agreement. Still, the judge did not grant these requests after hearing arguments on both sides for over 90 minutes. "This case has always been about getting fair and equal treatment," John Hueston, Combs' lawyer, stated. "Today’s decision is an important step in the right direction. Diageo tried to end this action. Today the judge soundly rejected that effort."

"I’m fighting for fair and equal treatment for everyone," the hitmaker chimed in. "This isn’t just about me. I look forward to continuing this fight in court. We all deserve the same 24 hours." Here's what a spokesperson for Diageo had to say about this. "While we are disappointed with yesterday’s procedural decision, it is important to underscore that this is not a ruling on the merits of the claims, which we maintain are false and baseless. We are currently considering all legal options." On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Diddy.

Read More: Diddy’s Appearance At The 2023 MTV VMAs Will Include A Special Award And Performance

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.