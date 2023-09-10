Diddy Scores Legal Win In Diageo & DeLeon Tequila Case, Will Move Forward

In the ongoing case of Diddy versus Diageo, the company that allegedly mismanaged his DeLeon tequila brand and was discriminatory, he just scored a significant victory. Moreover, the liquor conglomerate motioned to dismiss the case altogether or reach private settlement, according to court documents from Thursday in New York state court. The Bad Boy mogul watched as Judge Joel M. Cohen rejected these proposals, thus moving the case forward into state jurisdiction and opening the trial to the public. Sean Combs initially filed this lawsuit in May. It claimed that the company breached its partnership deal by failing to support profits and promotion,

Furthermore, this also prompted accusations of racism from Diddy, as he claimed Diageo mistreated their agreement due to his race in comparison to their other lucrative deals. In June, the company denied any and all claims, accusing the musician, executive, and businessman of trying to squeeze even more money out of them. They severed ties with him, alleging that he "repeatedly undermined [their] partnerships. [He] threatened to publicly defame Diageo if [they] did not meet his unreasonable financial demands," according to a spokeswoman.

In addition, Diageo labeled Diddy as "an unreliable and untrustworthy business partner" who did not fulfill his responsibilities in the deal. Simultaneously with these claims, they motioned for dismissal or closed-doors settlements, given that the parties signed a binding arbitration agreement. Still, the judge did not grant these requests after hearing arguments on both sides for over 90 minutes. "This case has always been about getting fair and equal treatment," John Hueston, Combs' lawyer, stated. "Today’s decision is an important step in the right direction. Diageo tried to end this action. Today the judge soundly rejected that effort."

"I’m fighting for fair and equal treatment for everyone," the hitmaker chimed in. "This isn’t just about me. I look forward to continuing this fight in court. We all deserve the same 24 hours." Here's what a spokesperson for Diageo had to say about this. "While we are disappointed with yesterday’s procedural decision, it is important to underscore that this is not a ruling on the merits of the claims, which we maintain are false and baseless. We are currently considering all legal options." On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Diddy.

