The relationship between Diddy and spirits giant Diageo fell apart last month. The rapper filed a lawsuit against the brand amid claims of racism against their partners. Shortly following that suit Diageo officially cut ties between their company and Diddy. According to HipHopDX, information from the lawsuit was made public yesterday that added some specific context and details from the legal proceedings. The suit alleges that Diageo mismanaged the rapper’s two alcohol brands DeLeon Tequila and Ciroc Vodka.

Included in the lawsuit’s allegations are claims that Diageo released a racially insensitive flavor despite being warned about it. “Diageo presented Combs with a watermelon-flavored version of the tequila, despite Mr. Combs’s objections and efforts to educate Diageo about the racial history and connotations relating to watermelon,” the suit reads. It also includes claims that Diddy’s brands were limited internally to just “urban audiences. “Cîroc and DeLeón continued to be described as “urban brands” within the Diageo portfolio.” The suit also includes an email Diddy wrote to Diageo’s former president expressing many of the same sentiments. The email spoke to the necessity of diversity and inclusion but according to the lawsuit its sentiments were ultimately ignored.

Diddy Elaborates On Diageo Suit

US rappers Yung Miami (L) and Sean “Diddy” Combs arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy’s son Justin Combs was just handed down two charges stemming from a DUI arrest last month. He’s facing a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and another for having a blood alcohol content higher than 0.08%. Justin’s arrest sparked beef between his mother and Diddy as she called out his parenting and influence.

Musically, Diddy put out his summer anthem last month. The track “Act Bad” sees him collaborating with City Girls and Fabolous. The song also ended up being used as evidence when Diddy was targeted by Justin’s mother following his DUI arrest. What do you think of Diddy’s allegations in the Diageo lawsuit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy Wants To Sell DeLeón Tequila “Door To Door” Amid Diageo Lawsuit

[Via]