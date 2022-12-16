Lil Durk is easily one of the most prominent artists in hip-hop right now. His albums continue to sell rapidly, and fans love his sound. Overall, Durk is one of those artists who know how to cater to his fans, leading to immense success.

Throughout his recent ascent to the upper echelon of rap, Durk has been able to cultivate his Only The Family (OTF) label. For instance, the label came out with a project called Loyal Bros, and now, Loyal Bros 2 has officially dropped to the masses.

Leading into this project, fans were blessed with a single from Durk called “Hanging With Wolves.” This is actually the third track on the album, and it is most definitely a banger.

Lil Durk Brings The Features

This new project comes complete with 23 tracks, and it features OTF members like Booka600, Doodie Lo, King Von, and a whole lot more. Not to mention the album also contains features from massive stars like Future, Kodak Black, and Trippie Redd. Overall, there is absolutely something for everyone.

Let us know what you think of this project in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Tracklist: