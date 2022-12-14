It’s been a highly productive year for Lil Durk. After a two-year hot streak, he capitalized off of the hype with 7220. Since then, Durk’s kept lowkey but it seems like that will change soon.

At this point, it’s unsure when we could expect another solo album from Durk but he isn’t leaving fans empty-handed before 2022 closes out. Last week, he reactivated his Instagram page and unveiled his new single, “Hanging With The Wolves.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Lil Durk is seen arriving to the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

On Friday, he’ll bless fans with his forthcoming compilation project, Loyal Bros 2 featuring the OTF family. The rapper shared the official tracklist for the effort this week with 23 tracks in total. Loyal Bros 2 highlights artists like Doodie Lo, Booka600, Booniemore, Lil Law, and more. Additionally, there’s a new posthumous offering from King Von slated to appear on the project.

Outside of the camp, expect to see features from Future, Kodak Black, Big30, Trippie Redd, and more.

The project will also include Doodie Lo’s previously released single, “ISTG 2” ft. Kodak Black.

Lil Durk and the OTF clique released the first installment in the Loyal Bros series back in 2021, which included appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley, and more.

OTF’s evidently offering one last project to close out a highly prolific 2022. Hopefully, this lays down the foundation for a new album from Durkio in the new year.

Earlier this year, Lil Durk was spotted alongside Mariah Carey in the studio, though it’s unclear what they were cooking up. The unreleased collab didn’t end up making the compilation, we’re hoping it sees the light of day in 2023.

Check out the official tracklist for the project below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.