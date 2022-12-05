A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.

The car is now listed for sale by its current owner, Christian Bonilla.

Snoop Dogg (L) and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson perform onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Bonilla told TMZ that Snoop’s late uncle, Junebug, loved the car and often took it for joyrides over the years. Unfortunately, the rapper blew the engine and as a result, wanted the pimpmobile out of his car storage. It was just taking up space.

A friend of the new owners eventually made the Doggfather an offer that he couldn’t refuse. Afterward, he shipped the car to Bonilla.

The Snoop DeVille is a customized 1966 Cadillac lowrider, complete with the California license plate that reads “SNOOP 66.” It has long been taken good care of by the “Gin and Juice” hitmaker and his crew. Previously, it even won the “top interior” prize at the 2006 General Motors car competition.

According to TMZ, the vehicle is in great condition. The engine that Snoop blew has since been replaced and there is, of course, an audio upgrade inside.

Bonilla says that he doesn’t have an asking price in mind. He is currently listening to offers for the coveted whip.

If you or someone you know might be interested in forking out a lot of money to own a piece of hip-hop history, hit up the owner on Instagram with an offer.

In other news, Snoop Dogg recently starred alongside his family in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign. Check those photos out here, and visit HNHH again later for more pop culture news updates.

[via]