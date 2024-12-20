Drake Teases New Music "From The North" In Moody Instagram Post

Maybe it's the PND collab?

It's anybody's guess what Drake is doing. The rapper has had an odd couple of months. He's notched some impressive awards and statistics, despite taking what many consider to be a massive L during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He was the most streamed rapper on Spotify (again), and he won three statues at the Billboard Music Awards. Perhaps the recognition inspired him. Drake took to Instagram on Thursday, December 19 to confirm that he's working on new music. He also confirmed producer Noah "40" Shebib is working alongside him.

Drake posted a photo of 40 working in front of a fireplace decorated for Christmas. The producer has a laptop open, and is very obviously working on a song. Drake doesn't appear in the photo, but he included the caption: "strong winds from the north." It's unclear if the 6 God means the north of Toronto, or if he's working from his new home in Texas. It's the first time the rapper has confirmed that new music is in the works, either way. A relief, given that fans are still waiting on the collaborative album between him and his OVO brother, PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Read More: Top 10 Best Athletes Of 2024

Drake And 40 Are Working On New Material

Drake announced that his collab with PND would be out before the end of 2024. We only have so many days left in the year, though. It looks likely that the joint album has been delayed. PND promised fans he would get down to business finishing it once he got off tour, but it's unclear if the rapper has completed his contributions. It's possible that the song 40 is mixing on IG is one that'll end up on the collab album. It's a wise move on Drake's part to generate anticipation for new music, though, given that most of the press he's gotten lately has been negative.