Drake Teases New Music "From The North" In Moody Instagram Post

TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 5: Drake walks off the court after the first half between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
Maybe it's the PND collab?

It's anybody's guess what Drake is doing. The rapper has had an odd couple of months. He's notched some impressive awards and statistics, despite taking what many consider to be a massive L during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He was the most streamed rapper on Spotify (again), and he won three statues at the Billboard Music Awards. Perhaps the recognition inspired him. Drake took to Instagram on Thursday, December 19 to confirm that he's working on new music. He also confirmed producer Noah "40" Shebib is working alongside him.

Drake posted a photo of 40 working in front of a fireplace decorated for Christmas. The producer has a laptop open, and is very obviously working on a song. Drake doesn't appear in the photo, but he included the caption: "strong winds from the north." It's unclear if the 6 God means the north of Toronto, or if he's working from his new home in Texas. It's the first time the rapper has confirmed that new music is in the works, either way. A relief, given that fans are still waiting on the collaborative album between him and his OVO brother, PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake And 40 Are Working On New Material

Drake announced that his collab with PND would be out before the end of 2024. We only have so many days left in the year, though. It looks likely that the joint album has been delayed. PND promised fans he would get down to business finishing it once he got off tour, but it's unclear if the rapper has completed his contributions. It's possible that the song 40 is mixing on IG is one that'll end up on the collab album. It's a wise move on Drake's part to generate anticipation for new music, though, given that most of the press he's gotten lately has been negative.

The rapper reportedly plans to sue Universal Music Group and Spotify for using shady tactics to boost the streams of Kendrick Lamar's diss, "Not Like Us." He has been criticized by peers, fans, and various members of the media for his decision. The most recent derision came from Snoop Dogg. The L.A. icon went on the Bootleg Kev Podcast and claimed Drake was not acting in a way becoming of a rapper. "On the West, we hold court in the streets," Snoop asserted. "That’s just what we call it."

