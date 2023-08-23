Young Nudy Had No Interest In Answering DJ Akademiks’ Question: Watch

Young Nudy is an artist of few words. Although he has a huge presence in his songs, in interviews, he takes a more quiet approach. This is certainly fair and not a rare quality amongst artists across all genres. While someone can be famous, they can still be quite camera-shy. Moreover, there are lots of people out there who just hate talking about themselves. Overall, this can be hard to overcome, regardless of how many interviews you do. That said, sometimes it can be hard for the interviewer to find some common ground.

DJ Akademiks found that out the hard way recently as he had Young Nudy and Baby Drill on the latest episode of Off The Record. The interview is starting to make its way to Instagram and other social media platforms. In a post from Akademiks on IG, you can see one clip that he felt was particularly interesting. Below, you will see how Ak asks Nudy and Baby Drill who their favorite artists are, other than themselves. Both artists barely answer, although Nudy lets out that he likes Baby Drill and 21 Savage.

Read More: Young Nudy Befriends A Bird: Watch

Young Nudy x DJ Akademiks

From there, DJ Akademiks tries to be funny by bringing his shades down and asking if Young Nudy raps about real situations. Of course, this is one of those questions that can be interpreted as some sort of trap. Nudy senses this immediately and refuses to answer. He just shakes his head and lets out a bit of a smirk. In Ak’s Instagram captioned, he made light of this non-answer, saying “Mans dem was acting like we were in the interrogation room hollyyy.”

Some fans have been commenting on Ak’s page, saying that they shouldn’t have been interviewed to begin with. However, in this day and age, content is content. Even though they didn’t answer the question, Ak still was able to salvage something. Let us know what you thought of the interview, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the music world.

Read More: Offset Surprises Audience At Young Nudy Show