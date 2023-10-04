Chrisean Rock Shares Adorable Video Of Her One Month-Old, Chrisean Jr.: Watch

There are many different ways to look at Chrisean Rock's life as a mother. On one side, you can see that she is making strides to become a caring guardian for Chrisean Jr. However, you can view it as she is not well-equipped with the massive responsibilities that come along with raising a kid. Especially, with all of the beef, antics, and arguing with Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, and various others. They have all contributed so much extra drama into this. Wherever you fall on this never-ending saga, she wants to show the haters and prove to herself that she can be a responsible parent.

With all of these developing stories it might be hard to believe that Chrisean Jr. is already one month old. The baby boy was born during Labor Day weekend. Yes, believe it or not, four weeks have passed by. Rock has already shown her love for her gift with a song and music video, "Prayer For Chrisean Jr." Now, she is back with another video, but this time, it was posted to Instagram.

Chrisean Rock Posts A Cute Clip To Instagram

Just over a few hours ago, she uploaded a short clip to her IG to celebrate her bundle of joy turning a month old. It is a really cute video and it might make you tear up a bit. She is holding junior up and he is visibly giving a cute little smile back. There is also a close up shot of the baby's tiny hand holding one of Rock's fingers. Again, even with all of the drama, you can tell she is trying to do right by her child.

