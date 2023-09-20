Kai Cenat Reveals Offset’s Heartfelt Text Message Following 24-Hour Stream

Kai Cenat and Offset made waves last week with their incredible 24-hour stream. Overall, this was a massive opportunity for both men. Firstly, you had people finding out more about Offset and his new album, Set It Off. Secondly, Offset fans were tuning in and becoming acquainted with Cenat and his streams. If you followed along at all, then you know that both of these men had an amazing time. They shared a ton of laughs and they got up to some antics that immediately went viral.

Since the stream aired, fans have been asking Cenat for another one. There are plenty of other artists he could do this with. For Kai, however, the best part of the stream was how he made Offset feel. Many fans noted that Offset was having a lot of fun and was acting in a way we typically don't see from him. There was this joyous nature being expressed that isn't always on display. As Cenat reveals, Offset was aware of this, and even thanked the streamer for it after all was said and done.

Kai Cenat On Stream

In the video clip above, Cenat reveals how Offset sent him a long paragraph via text. In the message, the "Fan" rapper revealed how he had not had that much fun in ages. For too long, he has had to remain serious due to his musical obligations. But as far as the stream was concerned, he was able to let go and just focus on the moment. Cenat was deeply moved by this message and noted how this is what he wants all of his guest streams to be like.

For those who may not be familiar with Kai's streams, it might be time to get familiar. He continues to show that he is an extremely talented content creator, and fans are eager to see what he does next. Let us know what you thought of his stream with Offset, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

