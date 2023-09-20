Kai Cenat Roasts Adin Ross With Hilarious Impression

Kai Cenat can absolutely snatch when he wants to. On a recent stream, Cenat dropped a fantastic impression of controversial fellow streamer Adin Ross. Cenat began by attempting to suck his own toes before quickly forgetting the idea. He then replicated Ross' frenetic style. "Okay chat, okay okay. A basketball warehouse with the Kick logo. And it's all black and green because Kick. And it's all black and green. It's all black and green. It's a basketball warehouse and then Obama rolls up. Thoughts? Thoughts, chat? Thoughts?" Cenat said, punctuating the final sentence with loud, obnoxious claps.

It was the perfect representation of Ross' tendency to bounce from one wild idea to another. Furthermore, it nailed down his mannerisms to a T. Finally, the Obama jab is clearly a reference to two things. First, it's Ross' desire to always be seen on camera with people much more famous than him. And second, it's absolutely a reference to Ross' claim that he will be interviewing Kim Jong-Un this week.

Read More: Kai Cenat reviews Ice Spice's Dunkin' Donuts drink

Adin Ross Reveals Agenda For Kim Jong-Un Interview

Speaking of Ross and his antics, he recently revealed what he plans to do with Kim Jong-Un during their alleged interview. Showing his audience a notepad document on his computer, Ross went through the various questions he wanted to ask the North Korean leader. Ross' questions include "Thoughts on LBGT", "Can you give Stake money back", "Visit North Korea", "Trump vs Biden", "USA better than North Korea", and "E-Date". Furthermore, non-question ideas included "React to Andrew Tate", "Add Yeonmi Park to the call", and "Fake nutsack prank".

It's still unclear if Ross is actually interviewing Kim Jong-Un. He made the claim on September 19 that he would be interviewing the politician in the next "48 hours". Furthermore, the entire thing stems from a joke made by the CEO of Stake, Ed Craven. Stake, a major backer of Kick, lost $41 million worth of cryptocurrency earlier this week to hackers. It's the second major attack on the gambling industry in the last few days. the MGM Grand was taken down by a malware attack over the weekend. In all likelihood, Ross will declare it all a prank or debut an AI Kim Jong-Un to his audience. Given Ross' controversial past, prepare for things to get super offensive whatever it turns out to be.

Read More: Adin Ross defends "Free Tory" remarks

[via]