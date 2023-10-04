Rihanna Celebrates ASAP Rocky’s B-Day With NYC Date Night

Rihanna rocked an all-black outfit while taking ASAP Rocky out for dinner in celebration of his 35th birthday on Tuesday. The two dined at the iconic Italian restaurant, Carbone, in New York City. The night out comes less than two months after Rihanna gave birth to the couple's second child back in August.

Rihanna rocked a black cropped bomber jacket with a matching tulle top and high heel leggings. She accessorized with a diamond necklace and a pair of silver hoop earrings. Rocky, on the other hand, went out with a grey sweater under a plaid blazer all above light wash jeans and black boots. He covered his hair in pearl clips and wore a pair of diamond earrings.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Arrive At Carbone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate his 34th birthday at Carbone on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Rihanna previously discussed her fashion choices and how they relate to her pregnancy during an interview with Vogue back in March. “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she told the outlet. “But dressing in postpartum, what the fuck do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big. You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

Rihanna first confirmed that she and ASAP Rocky were in a relationship during an interview with GQ in 2021, noting that they began dating after the COVID-19 pandemic. They welcomed their first child a year later in May 2022. Rihanna revealed that she was pregnant with their second child during her performance at Super Bowl LVII for the halftime show. Be on the lookout for further updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

