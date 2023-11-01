Ramona Singer Racism Allegations Grow With Problematic Language: “The Word I Used Was N-Word”

The Real Housewives cast members are best known for getting caught up in drama of all sorts. This time around, it's Ramona Singer who's feeling the heat. The starlet appears in the New York City edition of the popular reality series. Earlier this month Vanity Fair exposed her allegedly racist behaviour toward a Black member of the production team. Fellow housewives Eboni K. Williams and Lean McSweeney spoke to the outlet about their experiences working with Singer.

The former, who became the first Black woman cast in the franchise just a few years ago, claims that the blonde told her "most" Black people don't have present fathers. To make matters worse, the comment came out during a training call with two racial justice representatives. A publicist from Bravo and a communications expert from NBCUniversal were also there. According to Williams, Singer preceded her troubling statement by asking, "What if they don’t have a father? Why can’t I say that?"

Real Housewives Star Ramona Singer is Feeling the Heat

As reactions to the concerning allegations fly, Page Six has an update from the 66-year-old, who unsuccessfully attempted to clear her name via text. "The word I used was 'N-Word,' not n*g...," Singer reportedly wrote to one of the publication's journalists amid the backlash she's been facing. Aside from that brief message, the East Coast native promised that she'll return with a "full statement" for the media at a later time.

The world of reality TV seems to be plagued with a growing amount of racial tension lately. Besides the ongoing scandal with Ramona Singer, we also witnessed Erica Mena's fall from grace in the summer after she was put on blast for calling Spice a "blue monkey" on Love & Hip Hop. Read how the embattled actress is handling losing her job at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

