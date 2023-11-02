Ramona Singer Of “RHONY” Gets Fired From Real Estate Job Over Racism Accusations

Ramona Singer is in a heap of controversy right now due to accusations that she used the "N-word" against a Black crew member while filming Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York, which came from a Vanity Fair exposé. Moreover, it seems like these claims already caught up to her in her new employment endeavors. Reportedly, the reality TV star's employer, the real estate company Douglas Elliman, severed their connection to her on Tuesday (October 31). Not only that, but apparently BravoCon, which is scheduled to occur in Las Vegas this weekend, removed her from the lineup of guests and participants. Furthermore, the Rhinebeck, New York native denied the extreme version of these accusations, although she admitted to discriminatory acts.

"The word I used was 'N-Word,' not n*g...," Ramona Singer reportedly stated to Page Six. In addition, Eboni K. Williams- the first Black "housewife" in the show's history- alleged that she made the demeaning claim that most Black people don't have fathers. What's more is that this was apparently during a racial justice and sensitivity training call with multiple representatives for these causes. It's unclear what happened first: this call or the alleged use of a racial slur. Nevertheless, a complaint over the 66-year-old's words against the production teammate resulted in an "inconclusive" internal investigation.

Ramona Singer Reportedly Let Go By Her Real Estate Employer

Of course, these are all very nasty and worrisome accusations that speak to a damaged and exclusionary culture in RHONY. While it doesn't reflect the beliefs of every single person contributing to the show's production, Ramona Singer is an extreme of this racist behavior. From what gossip and people like Williams shared and confessed about their experience, it seems like many "housewives"- most egregiously, Singer- took issue with many conversations about race seeping into the reality program. Even stars like Rihanna joked about Singer's attitude before these conversations came to public prominence.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole scandal? Is Singer's career on a lifeline or will a more elaborate and accountable statement from her reinstate the status quo, for better or worse?

