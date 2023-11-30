T.I. Blasts Club For Promoting Event With His & His Son's Pictures Despite No Booking

T.I. is a hero in Atlanta, and maybe some people depend too much on that legacy to give legitimacy to certain events. In fact, sometimes promoters and organizers might add his cosign onto pretty much anything... even without his knowledge. Moreover, Tip recently went to Buckhead on Tuesday night (November 28) to call a club out for using his picture- and that of his son, presumably King Harris- to promote their event. There's a video of him speaking to various patrons or venue staff at its entrance, and he's definitely quite heated.

Furthermore, this is an unfortunately common sight these days, as T.I.'s argument with King over him being an "embarrassment" went viral recently. Perhaps this narrative is what the Buckhead club wanted to capitalize on, and he was not happy at all. "N***a, you can talk to me!" the rapper exclaimed at those present. "Until then, ain't nobody getting nothing going. Nothing! Call who you need to call, do what you need to do. Ain't nothing happening. No money, no beers, no partying, no sections, nothing! You putting me and mine on the motherf***ing flyer, n***a, give me everything! And if you can't, don't play with me. I don't know if y'all from here, but n***a, don't play with me in this city. This my motherf***ing city, don't play with me in this city."

T.I. Goes Off On Buckhead In Atlanta: Watch

About that King Harris fight, though, T.I. thinks that the Internet is blowing up the whole situation out of proportion. "Fck what dis internet talkin bout…" he wrote on Instagram while promoting their new episode of Complex's "GOAT Talk." "Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot. We all We Got… 4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this club trying to get more people in their doors by falsely promoting this family? What did you think about their joint appearance on "GOAT Talk," which lines up suspiciously (but casually) close with their combative incident?

