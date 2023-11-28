T.I. Teases King Harris For Lack Of 2Pac & Will Smith Knowledge

T.I. couldn't believe his son, King Harris, didn't know that 2Pac worked as an actor, nor that Will Smith was a rapper. During the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, the two discussed their favorite rapper who ventured into acting.

"Bet you expect me to say me now, wouldn't you?" T.I. joked to begin the segment. From there, he named 2Pac as his pick, surprising his son. "2Pac was an actor?" King asked. "I didn't know was an actor. I thought that was a lookalike 2Pac." After King admitted he didn't recognize 2Pac in 1992's Juice, T.I. remarked: "How could you embarass me like this?" After shouting out Ice Cube as well, T.I. brought up Will Smith, again to King's surprise. "Bro, I don't know no Will Smith song! That's like asking me what's a Nick Cannon song?" T.I. explained: "He's the one that opened the door for rappers to come in, go to the Grammys and stunt, man." King joked to conclude the segment: "I feel like y'all about to tell me Denzel Washington is a rapper."

T.I. & King Harris Visit The Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Rapper T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Rapper King Harris attend Trapper Of The Year Future Art Unveiling at Trap Music Museum on June 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

The friendly banter comes after T.I. and King got into an altercation during an Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday. The team welcomed the two to the stadium as part of a broader celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Other artists to attend included Ludacris, Cee-Lo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, Jeezy, and Quavo.

T.I. Sits Down With King Harris

At one point during the game, King was streaming on Instagram when he got into an argument with his parents. After claiming he used to go to his grandmother's house because he was "getting into fights," his mother took the phone away from him. From there, King began yelling at someone off camera: “What’s wrong with y’all? Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?” In the background, T.I. says: “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

