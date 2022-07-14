birthday tribute
- MusicPusha T Celebrates Kid Cudi's Birthday With Heartfelt Instagram TributePusha T is showing love.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsKourtney Kardashian Poses Topless With Travis Barker On His 48th BirthdayKar-Jenner matriarch Kris sent out a sweet message to her son-in-law earlier today as well.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIt's B-Day: The BeyHive Celebrates As Beyonce Turns 42Queen B is making sure Virgo season is the most unforgettable time of year for fans.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKhloé Kardashian Celebrates Tristan Thompson On His Birthday, Reveals Their Son's Face In New PhotosFans are becoming highly suspicious of a romantic reunion for the NBA star and his second baby mama.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMetro Boomin Posts Birthday Tribute For Late Mother, "I Love You Always And Forever"The producer's mother was reportedly killed by her boyfriend this past summer in murder-suicide.By Jada Ojii
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Celebrates DDG On His 25th Birthday: "Love You Forever""The Little Mermaid" starlet put together a heartwarming video montage dedicated to her man on his big day.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJordyn Woods Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With A Loving Message From Karl-Anthony TownsThe happy couple first got together in May of 2020, though they've been friends for much longer than that.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStream Young Thug & Gunna's "Hot" In Celebration Of The Former's 31st BirthdayHappy Birthday, Thugger!By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st BirthdayThe "Church" songstress has been celebrating her rumoured boo while he remains behind bars.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStream Nipsey Hussle’s “Love” To Commemorate What Would’ve Been His 37th BirthdayThe late artist was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today.By Hayley Hynes
- GramMF DOOM's Wife Pays Tribute To Him On His BirthdayMF Doom would have been 51 years old.By Alexander Cole