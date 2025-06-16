Tupac Shed "So Many Tears" On One Of His Darkest & Most Vulnerable Tracks Ever

Today, one of the most influential rappers of all time would have been 54. Our best continues to go out to the loved ones of Tupac.

Most of the time, Tupac displayed a tough exterior in his music. However, his worst fears and struggles were eating at him too much to not release the stress on "So Many Tears." Arguably his eeriest track of all time, the New York City icon, was urging God to come save him.

In particular, he wanted to be freed from a life of gang activity and violence that stripped away a lot of his joy and vigor to live. As such, he grapples with suicide, wanting a family but unsure if it would be the right decision, and more.

Each of the four verses touches on some incredibly saddening and traumatic material. For example, on the third Tupac raps, "I had my mind full of demons tryin' to break free / They planted seeds and they hatched, sparkin' the flame / Inside my brain like a match, such a dirty game / No memories, just a misery / Paintin' a picture of my enemies killin' me in my sleep."

30 years later and it still hits home today. Speaking of it being June 16, the culture shifter would have been 54 years old. Each day gets a little easier, but his loss still weighs heavy on us and the rest of the hip-hop community.

Rest in peace to one of the greatest to ever to do it. To help remember him with us, spin "So Many Tears" below.

Tupac "So Many Tears"

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been really wantin' babies
So I could see a part of me that wasn't always shady, don't trust my lady
'Cause she's a product of this poison
I'm hearin' noises, think she's f*ckin' all my boys, can't take no more
I'm fallin' to the floor
Beggin' for the Lord to let me in to Heaven's door, shed so many tears (God please help me)

