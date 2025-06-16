Today, one of the most influential rappers of all time would have been 54. Our best continues to go out to the loved ones of Tupac.

I've been really wantin' babies So I could see a part of me that wasn't always shady, don't trust my lady 'Cause she's a product of this poison I'm hearin' noises, think she's f*ckin' all my boys, can't take no more I'm fallin' to the floor Beggin' for the Lord to let me in to Heaven's door, shed so many tears (God please help me)

Each of the four verses touches on some incredibly saddening and traumatic material. For example, on the third Tupac raps, "I had my mind full of demons tryin' to break free / They planted seeds and they hatched, sparkin' the flame / Inside my brain like a match, such a dirty game / No memories, just a misery / Paintin' a picture of my enemies killin' me in my sleep."

