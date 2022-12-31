Months after Metro Boomin lost his mother in a reported murder-suicide, the producer is honoring her memory in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

Sharing various photos of his mother, Leslie Wayne, the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram Thursday, “Happy Birthday my Queen, my mentor, my best friend, my biggest supporter, my motivation, my real twin, my hero, the Love of my life, my Mother.”

“You taught me what unconditional love truly means and I carry that with me to this day and everyday forever after that,” Metro Boomin continued. “I will continue to do everything in your name and shine light throughout this dark world further building the legacy that You started and achieved so much in.”

This past June, it was reported that Wayne was killed by her boyfriend, who later completed suicide.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 06: Metro Boomin attends the Tom Ford Fall/ Winter 2018 Men’s Runway Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Months following the tragic passing, Metro took to his Instagram in August to vent about his loss.

“This don’t even feel like real life no more it’s like a nightmare that never ends and starts over every time I wake up,” he wrote at the time, continuing, “My mom was and still is my best friend in the universe and anybody who really know me know I’ve always been a momma’s boy my whole life. This gotta be what hell feel like cause it’s like my soul just burning and everything around me constantly burning.”

Our hearts are with the St. Louis native as he continues to process the loss.

