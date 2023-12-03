Tristan Thompson's Cheating Causes Serious On-Screen Tension With Khloe Kardashian: Watch

Khloe Kardashian has been more than forgiving with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, considering all that he's put her through. Still, the mother of two hasn't fully welcomed the Canadian back into her heart, despite their attempts at peacefully co-parenting True and Tatum together. On a new episode of her family's Hulu reality series, Kardashian and Thompson came together to discuss his poor treatment of her – a frequent topic this season.

We previously saw Thompson's grilling from big sister, Kourtney, as well as his apology to Kylie Jenner for kissing her former best friend, Jordyn Woods. Now, when speaking to the Good American founder, the NBA player was candid about how many men are ignorant of the gifts before them until it's too late in life. "Sometimes for men, they don't realize until they're 40 or 50 when their train is already gone. Hopefully, my train hasn't left," Tristan said to Khloe in the clip below. "It's easier to sit in your own s**t than get out your s**t and wipe yourself off," he added.

The reality starlet's response made it evident she's not feeling the way the 32-year-old is handling things. "I absolutely hate your analogies," she said while rolling her eyes. Elsewhere, in a confessional, Kardashian vented, "These random one-liners... that have nothing to do with the situation at hand," making her distaste for his behaviour abundantly clear.

Tristan Thompson continuously remains determined to make things work with his second baby mama, Khloe Kardashian in the future. Interestingly, he still hasn't fully accepted responsibility for getting Maralee Nichols pregnant and welcoming a son with her. Theo's second birthday was earlier this month. While Thompson didn't seem to acknowledge the special occasion, the young boy's mother was sure he felt the love. See her sweet post dedicated to Thompson's son at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

