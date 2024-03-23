Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay Baby Mama $58K In Owed Child Support

A judge has ordered Tristan Thompson to pay Maralee Nichols $58K in owed child support. Thompson reportedly skipped payments between September 2023 and January 2024 after being ordered to pay Nichols $9.5K a month. The couple share a two-year-old son, Theo.

Of course, Theo isn't the only child Thompson has been accused of neglecting. "Its been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister, I haven't for over 7 years. but this is just too much. It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent to my nephew Prince," read a post from the sister of another of Thompson's BMs last year. Additionally, the post went on to call out Kim Kardashian for defending Thompson's character on a "global platform".

Is Tristan Thompson A Sociopath? Kourtney Kardashian Grills NBA Star

Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian spent most of her time on the latest season of The Kardashians going after Thompson. “I see these TikTok videos and there’s these people and they’re like, ‘I am a sociopath narcissist. I have no empathy, no feelings.’ Do you think there’s any part of you that relates to that?” Kardashian asked Thompson in a late-season episode. Thompson attempted to deflect, focusing his response on Khloé. “You should definitely feel the way you feel, 100%, because if it was my sister, I’d feel the same way. I think for me, you know, I want Khloé to be happy and whatever that may be, I’m fully supportive of that," Thompson replied.

However, Kourtney remained unconvinced. “Yeah, like if the actions don’t match the words, it’s hard to believe the person with the actions,” she shot back at Thompson. Furthermore, Kourtney took aim at not just Thompson, but also her family at large. “In this family, you guys are so lucky — all the guys — because for whatever reason, it’s held a higher priority of, ‘Let’s keep everyone happy and getting along, and let’s make sure Tristan is at Christmas Eve and everyone’s there, and it’s one big happy family and let’s make sure everything’s fun and happy'. For some reason, that takes a priority in this family over setting a boundary or having someone’s back or having someone’s side," Kourtney lamented.

