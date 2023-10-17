Megan Thee Stallion Hooking Up With Blueface Is “Old News,” He Declares

Jason Lee has spent the past few days teasing his super juicy interview with Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface. Today (October 17), the audio version finally arrived, and as promised, it contains some moments that are already going viral. At one point during their chat, the "Thotiana" rapper tells Lee that being gay is a "choice," obviously causing some tension between them. Elsewhere, Blue got candid about his sexual past with other women in the industry, revealing that he "might've got some head" from Megan Thee Stallion earlier on in their careers.

The Hollywood Unlocked CEO was taken aback by the news, and even Alexis seemed surprised by the tea her baby daddy spilled. As reactions from social media users continue to pour in, Blue is refusing to entertain the narrative any further than the comments he made on The Jason Lee Show. "Y'all that infatuated with old news? 🗞," the father of three asked on Tuesday afternoon. "Noted 📝," he posted minutes later, already formulating a way to profit off of the drama.

Blueface Doesn't Understand People's Obsession With His Past

At this time, Thee Stallion hasn't addressed any of Blue's comments about her. It was only a few weeks ago that the 26-year-old's mom, Karlissa Saffold, was encouraging him to have a baby with the Houston Hottie. Now, she's being outed for allegedly hooking up with him after encountering a similar situation with Tory Lanez. Though she initially denied sleeping with the Canadian, it came out during his shooting trial that they did have an intimate relationship prior to falling out.

Rapper's Full Interview on The Jason Lee Show

If you can't wait for the full video interview to drop on YouTube tomorrow (October 18), Jason Lee's full conversation with Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis is now available on Spotify. Do you believe that the MILF Music founder and Megan Thee Stallion really hooked up? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

