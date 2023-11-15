Karlissa Saffold Recalls Lesbian Days Before Blueface’s Birth, Wants Credit For Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie” Song

Jason Lee's podcast has had a huge year since it launched back in January, from Cardi B giving heartbreaking details about her and Offset finding out about Takeoff's murder to, more recently, all the baby mama drama that's been unfolding between Blueface and the two women in his life. First, he and Jaidyn Alexis joined the blogger to discuss their relationship, among other burning topics. Not long after, it was the Baltimore native's turn to tell her side of the story. Of course, she's since moved out of the public's favour after assaulting James Wright Chanel at a concert. Now, it's Karlissa Saffold who's in the hot seat. Blue's mom didn't hold back when talking about her past, as well as the lives of her potential future daughter-in-laws.

Before she became a mother, Saffold had an adventurous life too. She appeared in some movies throughout her younger days and even experimented with her sexuality. "I've been delivered from that," the 51-year-old told Lee when he asked if she was previously a lesbian or bisexual. "The woman that did my hair today had her ti**ies all out and I had to pray and everything. I'm born again!" Karlissa declared.

Karlissa Saffold Claims She's Been "Delivered" from Lesbianism

She further shocked the host by revealing that she used to date another woman, who's still her best friend to this day. Interestingly, Saffold's ex was sitting in the waiting room with her current husband, though she denied ever having a threesome. Elsewhere in their conversation, the Porter family matriarch shared why she thinks she deserves a check from the success of Alexis' "Barbie" single.

Blueface's Mom Wants a Check from His Fiancee

