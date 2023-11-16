Blueface Reacts To His Mom’s Bombshell Interview With Jason Lee

The “BDD” artist wasn’t happy about Karlissa Saffold spilling the tea, and made it clear that her issues with him are the things that he champions.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, recently spilled a lot of beans on his life and upbringing during an interview with Jason Lee on his show, published on Wednesday (November 15). Moreover, it contained a lot of claims concerning her personal life and sexuality, her feuds with the mothers of her son's children, and a whole lot more. Understandably, a lot of this didn't sit well with him, even if he played it off in a pretty aloof way on social media. When these clips started to make rounds online, the California rapper took to Twitter to voice some discontent with his mom's assessments.

"Karlissa why is you telling this sad a** story I like being disliked," Blueface tweeted on Wednesday night. As such, he suggested that his mother painted his struggles in too much of a negative light when he's actually becoming very successful and profitable as a result of his antics and obsessions with his behavior. In addition, the "BDD" MC also addressed Karlissa Saffold's earlier comments about her husband's member being larger than his. "Yo husband d**k is not bigger then mine on sY stop saying that," he expressed.

Blueface Tells His Mom To Stop Speaking On His Name

Meanwhile, here are a few excerpts from The Jason Lee Show's interview with Blueface's mom. "I don't think he wants to share that he actually had a good life," Karlissa Saffold remarked. "I don't know, I feel like with rappers, they wanna play like they been through hell and back. He didn't get enough of that, maybe. Honestly, I'm at a loss for words for it." "Y'all already got mad when I said something about that," she said of the comparison between her son and her husband. "So, I ain't bringing up that d**k. I just know my man d**k bigger than his d**k. That was like a joke to be funny. That was trolling. So, I don't know.

"When I saw that, people don't realize, I took a whole day and just sat in my car," she almost tearfully recalled about Blue posting his son's hernia on the Internet. "I sat in the car for a whole day, just researching and looking it up. Jumped right into mommy mode. That flipped me out and I wasn't ready. I know [him]. When he does sporadic s**t like that, he like, 'Help, I don't know what to do.' And we wasn't speaking at the time." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, log back into HNHH.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.