Blueface Reacts To His Mom’s Bombshell Interview With Jason Lee

Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, recently spilled a lot of beans on his life and upbringing during an interview with Jason Lee on his show, published on Wednesday (November 15). Moreover, it contained a lot of claims concerning her personal life and sexuality, her feuds with the mothers of her son's children, and a whole lot more. Understandably, a lot of this didn't sit well with him, even if he played it off in a pretty aloof way on social media. When these clips started to make rounds online, the California rapper took to Twitter to voice some discontent with his mom's assessments.

"Karlissa why is you telling this sad a** story I like being disliked," Blueface tweeted on Wednesday night. As such, he suggested that his mother painted his struggles in too much of a negative light when he's actually becoming very successful and profitable as a result of his antics and obsessions with his behavior. In addition, the "BDD" MC also addressed Karlissa Saffold's earlier comments about her husband's member being larger than his. "Yo husband d**k is not bigger then mine on sY stop saying that," he expressed.

Meanwhile, here are a few excerpts from The Jason Lee Show's interview with Blueface's mom. "I don't think he wants to share that he actually had a good life," Karlissa Saffold remarked. "I don't know, I feel like with rappers, they wanna play like they been through hell and back. He didn't get enough of that, maybe. Honestly, I'm at a loss for words for it." "Y'all already got mad when I said something about that," she said of the comparison between her son and her husband. "So, I ain't bringing up that d**k. I just know my man d**k bigger than his d**k. That was like a joke to be funny. That was trolling. So, I don't know.

"When I saw that, people don't realize, I took a whole day and just sat in my car," she almost tearfully recalled about Blue posting his son's hernia on the Internet. "I sat in the car for a whole day, just researching and looking it up. Jumped right into mommy mode. That flipped me out and I wasn't ready. I know [him]. When he does sporadic s**t like that, he like, 'Help, I don't know what to do.' And we wasn't speaking at the time." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, log back into HNHH.

