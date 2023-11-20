Blueface’s Dad Parties With Jaidyn Alexis & Her Fiance: Watch

Despite his efforts to distance himself from Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mom always has something to say about her famous son, not to mention his two baby mamas. This past week, we heard her on The Jason Lee Show recalling a teenage Jaidyn Alexis sleeping over at her house, long before the world knew her child as anyone other than Jonathan Porter. Elsewhere, she also threw shade at Blue's father, who once tried to leave Saffold to be a single mother of their three children, which she wasn't having.

At the time, the Porter family matriarch brought the young rapper to his dad's workplace, where she dropped him off at the receptionist's desk and told the woman sitting there that she had a job to get to, but would be back later. It's possible the 26-year-old's resentment toward Saffold stems as far back as that, and while we'll likely never see them resolve all their issues, at least we know that Blue and his father are working on keeping their relationship healthy.

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface Step Out with His Dad for "Barbie" Performance

Besides showing off Alexis on his profile over the past few days, the California native was also happy to share footage of his father turning up with them. The trio rode in a car to the club together, where the "Stewie" artist was holding up massive stacks of cash to celebrate her recent success as an artist. Blue's dad was all smiles in his son and future daughter-in-law's company, providing some much-needed contrast from their issues with Saffold.

Besides showing off her BBL-enhanced booty cheeks on Blueface's Instagram Story this past weekend, we also saw Jaidyn Alexis and her man out on the town celebrating Adam22. Ahead of the podcaster's 40th birthday, his wife Lena The Plug brought out some of his closest friends to turn up alongside them. Check out photos from that event at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

