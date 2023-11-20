Blueface’s Dad Parties With Jaidyn Alexis & Her Fiance: Watch

It’s been a busy weekend for the First Lady of MILF Music, from attending Adam22’s birthday party to performing her “Barbie” single.

BYHayley Hynes
Blueface’s Dad Parties With Jaidyn Alexis & Her Fiance: Watch

Despite his efforts to distance himself from Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mom always has something to say about her famous son, not to mention his two baby mamas. This past week, we heard her on The Jason Lee Show recalling a teenage Jaidyn Alexis sleeping over at her house, long before the world knew her child as anyone other than Jonathan Porter. Elsewhere, she also threw shade at Blue's father, who once tried to leave Saffold to be a single mother of their three children, which she wasn't having.

At the time, the Porter family matriarch brought the young rapper to his dad's workplace, where she dropped him off at the receptionist's desk and told the woman sitting there that she had a job to get to, but would be back later. It's possible the 26-year-old's resentment toward Saffold stems as far back as that, and while we'll likely never see them resolve all their issues, at least we know that Blue and his father are working on keeping their relationship healthy.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Talks Blueface’s Messy Childhood & “Swallowing Pride” To Like Jaidyn Alexis

Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface Step Out with His Dad for "Barbie" Performance

Besides showing off Alexis on his profile over the past few days, the California native was also happy to share footage of his father turning up with them. The trio rode in a car to the club together, where the "Stewie" artist was holding up massive stacks of cash to celebrate her recent success as an artist. Blue's dad was all smiles in his son and future daughter-in-law's company, providing some much-needed contrast from their issues with Saffold.

Besides showing off her BBL-enhanced booty cheeks on Blueface's Instagram Story this past weekend, we also saw Jaidyn Alexis and her man out on the town celebrating Adam22. Ahead of the podcaster's 40th birthday, his wife Lena The Plug brought out some of his closest friends to turn up alongside them. Check out photos from that event at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Adam22 Birthday Party Photos: Lena The Plug, Blueface, Jaidyn Alexis, N3on, And More Turn Up

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.