Offset Michael Jackson Tattoo Questions Annoy Late Singer's Daughter Paris: "It's Not Really My Business"

As the daughter of Michael Jackson, Paris has known since birth what it's like to have all eyes on her. Thankfully, she's now a pro at handling potentially sticky situations with grace, especially in the public eye. After a recent run-in with TMZ, the Swarm actress quickly used her social media platform to prevent her comments about another celebrity's body art from being taken out of context. According to Jackson, the outlet asked her about Offset's tattoo tribute to her late father during their latest encounter, and she wasn't comfortable discussing another person's body.

Rather than taking the opportunity to gossip, the 25-year-old told the reporter (who she clarified is always friendly during their interactions) that she's not "really like in the business of commenting on what other people do with their bodies because it's none of [her] f**king business."

Paris Jackson Gets Ahead of the Blogs After Answering Offset Question

When explaining her reason for sharing the news, Jackson added, "I just figured this was going to pop up in the next day or two, so I wanted to steal TMZ's headline from them so that it's not news anymore." With any luck, other stars will begin to take the same approach and take their power back from media outlets misconstruing their words. Offset has yet to comment on the situation, and we're curious to see if he will.

While TMZ is still talking about Offset's tattoo tribute to MJ, the rest of the internet is concerned about the status of his relationship with Cardi B. The "Jealousy" collaborators have been throwing subliminal signs about a breakup, or at least trouble in paradise, on social media, and we're burning to know if it is legitimate, or simply a ploy to distract the Barbz from streaming Pink Friday 2 when it lands later this month. Read more about the couple's drama at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

