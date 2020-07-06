paris jackson
- StreetwearOffset Michael Jackson Tattoo Questions Annoy Late Singer's Daughter Paris: "It's Not Really My Business""TMZ" tried to ask the King of Pop's daughter about other people's bodies, but she wasn't having it.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Gets Backlash For Not Posting On Her Father's Birthday: "They Tell Me To Kill Myself"Paris Jackson says "people lose their f*cking minds" when she fails to acknowledge MJ's birthday.By Caroline Fisher
- TVParis Jackson Jokes About Halsey, Race, & Blackness In Donald Glover's "Swarm"Michael Jackson's middle child stars in the new series and portrays a biracial stripper named Hailey who goes by the stage name "Halsey."By Erika Marie
- StreetwearMichael Jackson's 24-Year-Old Daughter Paris Models In Kim K's New SKIMS Swim CampaignTikTok star Bella Poarch and "Outer Banks" actress Madison Bailey appeared alongside Jackson in the new photoshoot.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicParis Jackson Reveals If She's Open To Collaborating With Aunt Janet JacksonThe entertainer continues her family's musical history and was asked if she would even step into the studio with her industry icon aunt.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Reveals Homosexuality Is "Not Really Accepted" By Her Religious FamilyParis, who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, spoke candidly about respecting her family's beliefs.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Reveals Paparazzi Caused Her PTSD & AnxietyParis Jackson explains how her childhood experiences with the paparazzi caused long-term trauma. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Says Michael Jackson Made Sure Childhood Wasn't All "Glitz & Glam"The daughter of the King of Pop told Naomi Campbell that her father made sure his kids were exposed to all walks of life.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsParis Jackson & BF Gabriel Glenn Split After Two Years Together: ReportAccording to reports, Paris Jackson and her bandmate, Gabriel Glenn, have ended their two-year relationship.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Discusses New Music Career With Brother PrinceParis Jackson spoke with "Good Morning America" regarding her new music career.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Admits To Cutting, Burning Herself, Attempting Suicide In The PastParis Jackson spoke openly about her struggles with mental health, self-harm, and insecurities.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Criticized For Playing A Lesbian Jesus In "Habit"Paris Jackson receives criticism for portraying Jesus as a lesbian in upcoming movie.By O.I.