Paris Jackson Gets Backlash For Not Posting On Her Father’s Birthday: “They Tell Me To Kill Myself”

Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop," would have been 65 years old yesterday, and his daughter Paris took to social media to share a message. The 25-year-old explained that in the past, she's chosen not to post anything publicly for his birthday, as he was never a fan of birthday celebrations. According to her, he would even try to keep his birthday a secret from family to avoid parties. She claims, however, that social media users have taken issue with her lack of acknowledgement before, and their outrage has gone pretty far. "People lose their f*cking minds, they tell me to kill myself," she revealed. "They're basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram."

She went on to share a clip from a recent performance, during which she made a heartfelt statement about her dad's birthday. "He would have been 65 years old today," she tells her audience. "And he put 50 years of blood, sweat, and tears and love and passion into doing what he did so that I could stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him."

Paris Jackson Says She "Owes Everything" To Her Father

Later in the video, she gives fans some alternatives to celebrating her father's birthday that he would have actually appreciated. She urges them to pay homage by contributing to various causes that he was a supporter of. Paris mentions getting involved with animal rights activism, climate change initiatives, and more. "These were things that he loved and he was very very interested in," she explains. "I'm sure he would have loved that."

With that being said, Michael Jackson's legacy has also been somewhat tainted by his allegations of child sexual abuse. This has made celebrating the pop icon controversial, as his alleged victims still continue to seek justice in court. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Paris and Michael Jackson.

