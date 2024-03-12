Drake Instagram DM Exposed, Internet Clowns Woman For Fumbling The Bag

Drake is someone who has lived his life in the public eye for almost two whole decades. Overall, he started out his career as an actor and then transitioned into music. Since that transition to music, Drizzy has become a bonafide megastar. In fact, some could argue that he is the biggest male artist in the entire world. He is constantly topping the charts and selling out his tours. Furthermore, he is a pop culture icon who always makes headlines, no matter how banal his actions might be.

Having said that, there are always people out there looking to take advantage of his fame and his stature. For instance, there have been times when his nudes have leaked online. Moreover, there are times when people try to post their direct messages with the artist. DM leaks are an invasion of privacy and more often than not, completely unnecessary. Case in point, the DM you are about to see below. As The Neighborhood Talk reports, a woman posted a DM Drake sent her recently. In the message, the artist simply writes "was it you I recognized tonight?"

Drake Slides In The DMs

The woman took a screenshot of this and subsequently posted it to her Twitter page. This led to lots of ridicule but not towards Drake. Instead, people were confused as to why the woman thought it was necessary to post this. In fact, most insisted that she was completely fumbling the bag by doing this. "God be giving opportunities to the wrong folks," one person wrote. "The FBI wouldn’t even be able to see my DM’s," said another. With social media, everyone wants to flex every little detail about their lives. However, as a result, many miss the bigger picture, and you get situations like this one.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. What do you think of people consistently looking for clout by showing off DMs? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

