Boosie Badazz Triples Down On Kanye West Response: "You Know How Many Rappers I Raised?"

Boosie Badazz is still discussing Kanye West's recent claim about being responsible for the last 20 years of music. Speaking on his own influence during a livestream, Boosie argued that no one wants to give him his proper flowers.

"You know how many rappers I raised out there bro?" Boosie asked. "Like, who don't give me my flowers. Everybody quiet bro. They don't wanna be looked at. They don't wanna be on my side and be looked at like you supporting Boosie. That's what I be thinking it is. But, they'll give Kanye his flowers, people like that. But, Boosie, you know."

Boosie Badazz Poses With Kai Cenat

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 30: Boosie Badazz and Kai Cenat attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 30, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for the full remarks that set Boosie off, West argued that he's responsible for every trend in the last two decades while speaking with Big Boy after his Rolling Loud set. "I invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created the genre. I created Weeknd's genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I'mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s," he explained, last week. "Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here's a new genre. It's called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out." Check out Boosie's latest response to the claim below.

Boosie Badazz Continues Calling Out Kanye West

Boosie isn't the only artist to question West's take, Kid Cudi also seemingly shaded his former collaborator over the interview. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

