Kodak Black Might've Just Teased New Relationship On Instagram

Even though he just welcomed another child into the world with Maranda Johnson, some fans think Kodak Black is moving on fast. Moreover, he recently posted his old flame and fellow rapper Mellow Rackz on his Instagram Story. "& she Zoe She Outta Broward [sunglasses emoji] [fingers crossed emoji]," the Florida MC captioned one of the posts, whereas another reportedly reads "You can't tell me nothing... because I prayed for this love." For those unaware, the two had a thing going in 2021, but ended up falling out over time, and this seems like quite the oddly timed moment to get back into it.

Regardless, Kodak Black's recent release from prison has him celebrating a lot these days, so maybe he's just trying to reconnect with people in his past and do better by them. What's more is that he's also making sure to show appreciation for those who helped him along the way. For example, the Pistolz & Pearlz spitter shouted out his lawyer on Instagram with a picture together, thanking him for getting him out of his legal troubles. Hopefully those slow down significantly for them in the near future, because it's been a long road up to this point.

Kodak Black Teases Rekindled Romance With Mellow Rackz

On the other hand, Mellow Rackz kept her career up and made significant strides to impact the game after moving on from Kodak Black. Still, it wasn't all pretty, as the world of rap beef can be a pretty unforgiving one. She recently got into it with Starr Gyal, who claimed that Rackz was stealing and called her "the worst prostitute in history." As such, the Young Money signee is under some significant fire, but we'll see whether that's an important factor for this particular gossip.

Also, this follows similar rumors about Mellow Rackz maybe being with Fivio Foreign following some flirty IG posts from almost two years ago. That feels like an eternity ago in Internet time, but just goes to show that these rumors can pop out of nowhere. Maybe Yak will come through with a more explicitly affirmative statement on their bond in the near future. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Kodak Black.

