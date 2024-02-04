Finesse2tymes Called Out By Memphis Crip Over Snitching Allegations

The snitching allegations leveled against Finesse2tymes are picking up steam on social media. Earlier this week, No Jumper shared a video from an apparent member of the Memphis Crips on Instagram in which the man claims the rapper named several associates involved in a robbery, including himself, many years ago.

“The Finesse2tymes case, the state case, bro, that ho real,” he said. “I’m in the paperwork, man, with his name right there.” Fans in the comments section had mixed reactions to the video, with many still defending the rapper. Others shared jokes at his expense. One wrote: "I trust any n***a talking bout jail allegations if they making a video on an android frfr."

Finesse2tymes Performs At Kodak Black & Friends Concert

BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI - APRIL 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs during Kodak Black & Friends Concert at Mississippi Coast Coliseum on April 15, 2023 in Biloxi, Mississippi.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The snitching allegations began with 1090 Jake, last year, but resurfaced when DJ Akademiks brought them up amid his feud with the rapper. "The n***a who Finesse2tymes snitched on twice, you come up here," Ak said during a live stream. "I got $10,000 for you, twice, two times, after you tell me the two times he done told you on you two times. N***a, you got two dusty fat obese b****es, claiming you some type of pimp in a poly. They got kankles, n***a. The n***a dropped a song and got 172,000 view in 20 hours. That s**t not even trending. This s**t not trending in your city. The s**t not trending in your household. Your b****es don't even got in on their playlist."

Finesse2tymes Faces Snitching Accusations

Finesse had called Akademiks out in his single, "Click Bait." He rapped: "Tell The Shade Room this/Tell Say Cheese that/Tell 1090 Jake he a b***h, I'll put 100 on Wack. Mob calls but I told you I was a don/I'm really one of them ones/Hold up, Akademiks you a bum." Be on the lookout for further updates on Finesse2tymes on HotNewHipHop.

