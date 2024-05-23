NBA Youngboy's Resurfaced Childhood Picture Has Fans Cracking Jokes

The rapper is facing dozens of new charges after a recent arrest.

NBA Youngboy has had a turbulent year so far. His legal trouble in years past has seen him stuck in house arrest in Utah, though the period has allowed him to release music quite prolifically. Earlier this year he dropped the compilation tape Compliments Of Gravedigger Mountain which showed off some of the talents he's signed to his label. That came after he released an astonishing four entire albums across just 12 months in 2023.

That was all disrupted last month when he was arrested and hit with numerous charges. Initial charges included possession of dangerous weapons and illegal substances as well as various accusations of fraud. Those were expanded on a few days later when he was hit with more charges. The second batch were allegedly related to a prescription drug scheme the rapper is accused of participating in. In total there were 63 different charges he was hit with. Given his history of legal trouble and the sheer volume of new charges he's facing things could go south for Youngboy quickly. But none of that has stopped the typical cycles of virality from continuing in his absence.

Old Photo Of NBA Youngboy Emerges

The newest viral moment for Youngboy comes from an image making the rounds online. The picture features the rapper and his family when he was just 10 years old. While that would normally be an opportunity for fans to point out how adorable someone looks, the demeanor for Youngboy's picture is very different. "i know that n*gga was giving his pre school teacher HELL" one of the top comments in response to the picture reads. "he just looks like he was bad as hell" another commentor agrees. Those are just some of the many comments mocking his appearance in the picture.

What do you think of the newly emerged pictures of NBA Youngboy as a ten-year-old? Do you agree with fans in the comments that he looks like he would be a problem for some of his teachers? Let us know in the comment section below.

