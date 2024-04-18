NBA YoungBoy Hit With 63 Charges Amid Prescription Drug Fraud Allegations

As folks continue to react to NBA YoungBoy's recent arrest in Utah on multiple charges, it looks like this case is getting much more complicated and serious. For those unaware, news of his Tuesday (April 16) arrest relayed charges of "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." According to a Wednesday (April 17) report from KUTV, the Baton Rouge native got hit with 63 total charges encompassing his alleged furthering of prescription drug fraud scheme. Police accuse him of participating in a plot that called in prescriptions with real medics' names, but fake patient names.

This news after YB's mugshot emerged online, and police continued their claim by alleging that his crew would pick these drugs up from local pharmacies. Specifically, he faces 20 counts of identity fraud, 20 counts of obtaining a prescription under false pretenses, and 20 counts of forgery. Also, YoungBoy faces one count each of the following charges: possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, continuing a pattern of illegal activity, and possession of a controlled substance. Overall, it seems to be a wide-ranging case, and these alleged actions constitute multiple crimes that pose a serious threat to his future.

Read More: Kodak Black Calls Lil Baby & NBA YoungBoy “Gay” For Painting Their Nails, YoungBoy Responds

NBA YoungBoy's Arrest: Initial Report On The Matter

Furthermore, YoungBoy was arrested at his home in Utah following a police raid, the property on which he's been on house arrest since 2022, awaiting a federal gun trial in Louisiana. During this raid, law enforcement reportedly seized multiple prescription pills, weapons, and electronic devices after they issued a search warrant. While there's not much else we know about this case at press time following these 63 charges, we've rounded up what's available here. Hopefully this situation becomes a bit clearer with time, although we can't imagine it'll get any easier for the 24-year-old.

Meanwhile, this follows some recent beef with Finesse2tymes, the last big headline before this arrest took them over in regards to him. What do you think about this whole case, and do you think that there's a way out? Whatever the case, let us know down in the comments section below. For more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Yaya Mayweather Wants NBA YoungBoy Back, Despite His Marriage To Jazlyn Mychelle

[via]