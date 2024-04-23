NBA YoungBoy To Remain In Federal Custody While He Awaits Pretrial Release Hearing

NBA YoungBoy looks to be in a whole heap of trouble after his recent arraignment on April 16. As most know, the prolific Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper has been on house arrest in Utah for federal weapons charges and now he is facing even more charges. Those currently include "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." That was all reported by social media sleuth DJ Akademiks. Now, we have another new update surrounding YB's legal situation. According to AllHipHop, the 24-year-old Kentrell Gaulden will be kept in federal custody until his pretrial release hearing on April 29.

The "Cache County Sheriff’s Office accused YB and his associates of illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from pharmacies." The rapper and the rest of the people involved were allegedly posing as doctors and fake patients to trick pharmacists. The Cache County investigator on the case, Tyson Hyrum Nielsen, sniffed out that the rapper was pretending to be an elderly woman with the alias, Gwendolyn Cox. AllHipHop says that Nielsen called "Cox" and YoungBoy on separate phone calls to decipher that it was indeed one person putting on a disguise.

NBA YoungBoy Will Have His Pretrial Release Hearing On April 29

"During the conversation with ‘Gwendolyn’ it was very clear that a fake voice was being used. 'Gwendolyn’ sounded as though she was a much younger male from the southern states… Kentrell Gaulden continued to attempt to further the prescription fraud by talking about the prescription and saying, ‘she on the hospital bed,’ referring to the patient ‘Gwendolyn Cox’ from the previous day," Nielsen said. He even noticed small dialect errors like saying "axe" instead of "ask."

