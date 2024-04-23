NBA YoungBoy To Remain In Federal Custody While He Awaits Pretrial Release Hearing

YB was arraigned on April 16 for prescription drug fraud among other numerous charges.

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
258 Views
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest

NBA YoungBoy looks to be in a whole heap of trouble after his recent arraignment on April 16. As most know, the prolific Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper has been on house arrest in Utah for federal weapons charges and now he is facing even more charges. Those currently include "patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon." That was all reported by social media sleuth DJ Akademiks. Now, we have another new update surrounding YB's legal situation. According to AllHipHop, the 24-year-old Kentrell Gaulden will be kept in federal custody until his pretrial release hearing on April 29.

The "Cache County Sheriff’s Office accused YB and his associates of illegally obtaining promethazine with codeine from pharmacies." The rapper and the rest of the people involved were allegedly posing as doctors and fake patients to trick pharmacists. The Cache County investigator on the case, Tyson Hyrum Nielsen, sniffed out that the rapper was pretending to be an elderly woman with the alias, Gwendolyn Cox. AllHipHop says that Nielsen called "Cox" and YoungBoy on separate phone calls to decipher that it was indeed one person putting on a disguise.

Read More: Drake Taunts Kendrick Lamar On "Taylor Made Freestyle": Breaking Down The Bars

NBA YoungBoy Will Have His Pretrial Release Hearing On April 29

"During the conversation with ‘Gwendolyn’ it was very clear that a fake voice was being used. 'Gwendolyn’ sounded as though she was a much younger male from the southern states… Kentrell Gaulden continued to attempt to further the prescription fraud by talking about the prescription and saying, ‘she on the hospital bed,’ referring to the patient ‘Gwendolyn Cox’ from the previous day," Nielsen said. He even noticed small dialect errors like saying "axe" instead of "ask."

What are your thoughts on NBA YoungBoy being held in jail until his pretrial hearing on April 29? How do you see this entire court case playing out for him? Do you see YB getting out of the legal issues in the future, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NBA YoungBoy and this case. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: LeBron James' Tattoo Artist Loses Lawsuit Against NBA 2K Game Publisher

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Day N NightMusicNBA YoungBoy’s Bad Doctor Impression Allegedly Got Him Caught In Prescription Fraud Scheme11.5K
YoungBoy Arrest Charges Prescription Drug Fraud Ring Hip Hop NewsMusicNBA YoungBoy Hit With 63 Charges Amid Prescription Drug Fraud Allegations3.9K
nba youngboy arrestMusicNBA Youngboy Arrested In Utah As He Awaits Federal Gun Charge: What We Know So Far1382
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna FestMusicNBA YoungBoy's Pre-Trial Release At Risk As He's Sent Back To Baton Rouge After Arrest17.4K