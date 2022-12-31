NBA Youngboy isn’t the only star in his family. The Baton Rouge rapper’s mom Sherhonda Gaulden previewed her very own unreleased gospel rap song on Friday (Dec. 30).

Gaulden took to Tik Tok to tease the upcoming gospel inspired track with freestyle. Fans immediately flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the freestyle. “This where NBA got his talent from I see,” one fan wrote. “I’m intrigued. I want to hear it with the music,” another added.



DALLAS, TX – MAY 03: YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time Sherhonda flexed her rap skills. Last month, the 48-year old went viral with another TikTok video showing off her bars. Gaulden also has her eyes on the acting world. She once slid in Tyler Perry’s DMs for a possible movie role. “Dear mr Tyler Perry,” she began. “I think you should put me in a movie I have no acting skills are nothing like that buy you should just take a change on me.”

Sherhonda also shot her shot with 50 Cent back in June requesting to be casted in one his hit TV shows. “Ok they say I’m to gangster for Tyler Perry,” she shared on Instagram. “But I’m not stopping until I’m in a movie @50cent f*** With yo girl.”

50 Cent was intrigued by Sherhonda’s post. “You so Gangsta, this sh** might work,” he responded immediately. Aside from being a comedian and rap star mom, Gaulden also prides herself on being a grand-mom. She shared a sweet Facebook post back in March, gushing over her grand babies.



“I have 12 grandchildren all under 5,” she wrote. “I have to have a relationship ship with their mothers until there old enough to come and call on their own until then I love them all.” Check out a clip of Ms. Gaulden’s new gospel track below.