Doechii Explains How SZA Inspired Her To Break Up With Her Ex-Boyfriend

Doechii says that she was inspired to break up with her boyfriend after listening to SZA when she was just 18 years old. She discussed the impact the album, Ctrl, had on her during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Monday.

“I was dating a guy who just wasn’t very supportive of my music, and it really stifled me,” she told the publication as caught by Billboard, “I stopped writing because he was just like, ‘That’s not cool.’ I took his opinion way too seriously when really he just didn’t get it.”

She then brought up SZA’s 2017 album, Ctrl. Doechii continued: “I remember listening to SZA’s Ctrl for the first time, and it literally gave me the courage to break up with him. I only bring that up because she inspired me to be vulnerable through my music in a way that I didn’t think I could be.”

Both SZA and Doechii have been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 in recent weeks. SZA has earned a spot on the list with her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Luther," while Doechii's recent single, "Anxiety," has been blowing up.

Who Is Doechii Dating?

From there, Doechii brought up her current relationship. She confirmed to Cosmopolitan that she's dating a woman. “My literal existence as a queer Black woman is a major contribution to the hip-hop genre," she explained. “I’m speaking truthfully from a queer Black woman’s perspective, and being honest about my life through my lens is amazing. That perspective is being highlighted, and we need queer perspectives.”

SZA wasn't the only artist Doechii brought up during her interview with Cosmopolitan either. She also mentioned looking up to Beyonce. “I relate to her efforts as a businesswoman and her leadership,” Doechii said of the iconic singer. “She is the embodiment of an eloquent leader. I look up to the way that she handles her job, her fame, and her fans. She is the ultimate showgirl and professional artist.”