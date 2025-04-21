Doechii Explains How SZA Inspired Her To Break Up With Her Ex-Boyfriend

BY Cole Blake
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Doechii and SZA have both been dominating the Billboard charts with their recent songs, "Anxiety," and "Luther."

Doechii says that she was inspired to break up with her boyfriend after listening to SZA when she was just 18 years old. She discussed the impact the album, Ctrl, had on her during an interview with Cosmopolitan on Monday.

“I was dating a guy who just wasn’t very supportive of my music, and it really stifled me,” she told the publication as caught by Billboard, “I stopped writing because he was just like, ‘That’s not cool.’ I took his opinion way too seriously when really he just didn’t get it.”

She then brought up SZA’s 2017 album, Ctrl. Doechii continued: “I remember listening to SZA’s Ctrl for the first time, and it literally gave me the courage to break up with him. I only bring that up because she inspired me to be vulnerable through my music in a way that I didn’t think I could be.”

Both SZA and Doechii have been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 in recent weeks. SZA has earned a spot on the list with her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, "Luther," while Doechii's recent single, "Anxiety," has been blowing up.

Read More: Doechii's "Anxiety" Races To Millions Of Views In Hours

Who Is Doechii Dating?

From there, Doechii brought up her current relationship. She confirmed to Cosmopolitan that she's dating a woman. “My literal existence as a queer Black woman is a major contribution to the hip-hop genre," she explained. “I’m speaking truthfully from a queer Black woman’s perspective, and being honest about my life through my lens is amazing. That perspective is being highlighted, and we need queer perspectives.”

SZA wasn't the only artist Doechii brought up during her interview with Cosmopolitan either. She also mentioned looking up to Beyonce. “I relate to her efforts as a businesswoman and her leadership,” Doechii said of the iconic singer. “She is the embodiment of an eloquent leader. I look up to the way that she handles her job, her fame, and her fans. She is the ultimate showgirl and professional artist.”

Read More: Doechii Seemingly Combats Industry Plant Shade During Billboard Woman Of The Year Speech

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
